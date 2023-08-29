SA Opposition Leader, Gayton Mackenzie, Labels Zimbabwean Nationals "Cowards"

Reports indicate that scores of unhappy Zimbabweans in SA were planning to march to their embassy in Pretoria in protest of the election results.

The general feeling is that the elections were rigged, unfair, and unequally conducted.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the presidential race and his ZANU PF party won the majority of seats in the National Assembly.

Mackenzie said Zimbabwean nationals who chose to protest in South Africa against Mnangagwa and ZANU PF are “cowards”. He said:

Witchcraft of the highest order, cowards.

Mnangagwa won the election by 52.6% of the votes, slightly beating CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who received 44% of the votes.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment