SA Opposition Leader, Gayton Mackenzie, Labels Zimbabwean Nationals "Cowards"4 minutes ago
South African opposition politician Gayton Mackenzie has urged the Department of Home Affairs to deal with Zimbabweans resident in that country who will protest against the results of Zimbabwe’s Harmonised Elections.
Mackenzie, who is the leader of the Patriot Alliance (PA), said the Department of Home Affairs should deport all Zimbabwean nationals in South Africa who have vowed to march to their embassy to protest against election results from the 23 August Harmonised Elections. He said:
Home Affairs should stand ready at the Zimbabwean Embassy to deport the whole lot.Feedback
Reports indicate that scores of unhappy Zimbabweans in SA were planning to march to their embassy in Pretoria in protest of the election results.
The general feeling is that the elections were rigged, unfair, and unequally conducted.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was declared the winner of the presidential race and his ZANU PF party won the majority of seats in the National Assembly.
Mackenzie said Zimbabwean nationals who chose to protest in South Africa against Mnangagwa and ZANU PF are “cowards”. He said:
Witchcraft of the highest order, cowards.
Mnangagwa won the election by 52.6% of the votes, slightly beating CCC leader Nelson Chamisa, who received 44% of the votes.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals