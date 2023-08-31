Econet And EcoCash Received Central Bank Approval For US Dollar Rights Offers

4 minutes ago

Listed companies Econet Wireless Zimbabwe (Econet) and EcoCash Holdings (EcoCash) have received approval from the central bank to conduct rights offers in United States dollars. Rights offers are a corporate action where existing shareholders are given the opportunity to purchase additional shares at a discounted price. It allows companies to raise capital from their current investors, who have the right to buy new shares before they are offered to the public.

Through these rights offers, Econet and EcoCah aim to raise $30.3 million each from their existing shareholders. The companies were unable to obtain foreign currency through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s auction process to redeem their debentures (long-term loans), which matured in April 2023. As a result, they sought exchange control approvals to proceed with the rights offers.

In separate statements on Tuesday, the companies stated that the ultimate Zimdollar price for the shares would be determined when they receive foreign currency on the interbank market to redeem the debentures, following the country’s exchange control laws. Econet said:

Feedback