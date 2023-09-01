Death Toll From Fire In Johannesburg Hijacked Building Has Reached 74, Many More Injured

10 minutes ago

The death toll from a devastating fire in a hijacked building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg has reached 74, with many more injured, according to eNCA News. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and the exact number of injured individuals is yet to be determined. Emergency services are conducting search operations in the building, and the number of casualties is expected to rise.

The injured are being transported to Helen Joseph Hospital and South Rand Hospital for treatment, according to Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko. The deceased will be taken to Diepkloof Mortuary. SABC News cite Nkomo-Ralehoko as saying: