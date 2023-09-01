ZEC Says It Displayed V.11 Forms At Polling Stations And Shared With Political Parties' Agents

ZEC Says It Displayed V.11 Forms At Polling Stations And Shared With Political Parties' Agents10 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has stated that polling station return forms (V.11) were displayed outside all polling stations and shared with political parties’ agents and observers. This is a response to calls for ZEC to provide evidence supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the August 23-24, 2023 presidential election.
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed concerns about the integrity of the recent elections, alleging collusion between ZEC and ZANU PF to manipulate results in favour of the ruling party. As a result, the CCC is calling for fresh elections supervised by an impartial body instead of the perceived biased ZEC.
In response to the CCC and other stakeholders who are challenging the commission to provide evidence that the results were not altered, ZEC yesterday stated that it is not legally obligated to publish the V.11 forms. In its latest statement, ZEC said:
DID YOU KNOW?
V11s were displayed outside all polling stations for the public to see and copies were also shared with all political parties agents and observers.
V23s were given to all agents and observers and also publicly displayed.
According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), President Mnangagwa received 2,350,711 votes (52.6%), while Nelson Chamisa received 1,967,343 votes (44%). This means Chamisa lost by a margin of 383,368 votes. However, Freeman Chari claims they loaded 11,872 V11 forms, and their calculations indicate that Chamisa received more votes than the number reported by ZEC. He argues that the V11 forms will prove that ZEC altered the results.