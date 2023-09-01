ZEC Says It Displayed V.11 Forms At Polling Stations And Shared With Political Parties' Agents

10 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has stated that polling station return forms (V.11) were displayed outside all polling stations and shared with political parties’ agents and observers. This is a response to calls for ZEC to provide evidence supporting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory in the August 23-24, 2023 presidential election.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has expressed concerns about the integrity of the recent elections, alleging collusion between ZEC and ZANU PF to manipulate results in favour of the ruling party. As a result, the CCC is calling for fresh elections supervised by an impartial body instead of the perceived biased ZEC.

In response to the CCC and other stakeholders who are challenging the commission to provide evidence that the results were not altered, ZEC yesterday stated that it is not legally obligated to publish the V.11 forms. In its latest statement, ZEC said:

