Zimbabwe Sets President-elect Mnangagwa's Inauguration And Swearing-in Ceremony For September 4, 2023

2. His Excellency has invited his counterparts to attend the event.

3. Please be advised that only Heads of Missions whose Heads of State/Government are attending the inauguration ceremony will be allowed to come.

This is happening when the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the August 23-24 election results and called for fresh elections. The party echoes International Election Observation Missions’ (IEOMs) concerns about pre-election and election-day shortcomings, and failure to meet international standards. Delays in opening polling stations and reports of intimidation by the ZANU-PF-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) are noted. The party is demanding fresh elections under the supervision of an impartial electoral body, differing from the perceived biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), or preferably under the oversight of SADC, African Union (AU), and/or the United Nations (UN).

Meanwhile, some countries, including Russia, Botswana, China, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa, have congratulated President Mnangagwa on his re-election, while Western nations have expressed concerns regarding Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.

