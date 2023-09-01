Zimbabwe Sets President-elect Mnangagwa's Inauguration And Swearing-in Ceremony For September 4, 2023

Zimbabwe Sets President-elect Mnangagwa's Inauguration And Swearing-in Ceremony For September 4, 20236 minutes ago
The government of Zimbabwe has announced that the Inauguration and Swearing-in Ceremony of President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe will take place on Monday, September 4, 2023.
In a circular addressed to all Heads of Missions, the Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, James Manzou, stated that President Mnangagwa has invited his counterparts to attend the event. Only Heads of Missions whose Heads of State or Government are attending the ceremony will be permitted to attend. He said the ceremony will be held at the National Sports Stadium. Read the circular:
RE INAUGURATION AND SWEARING-IN CEREMONY OF THE PRESIDENT. HIS EXCELLENCY DR. EMMERSON bAmetiozo MNANGAGWA ON 04 SEPTEMBER 2023
The Inauguration and Swearing-in Ceremony of His Excellency, Dr. Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe is scheduled for Monday, 04 September 2023 at the National Sports Stadium.Feedback
2. His Excellency has invited his counterparts to attend the event.
3. Please be advised that only Heads of Missions whose Heads of State/Government are attending the inauguration ceremony will be allowed to come.
This is happening when the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa, has rejected the August 23-24 election results and called for fresh elections. The party echoes International Election Observation Missions’ (IEOMs) concerns about pre-election and election-day shortcomings, and failure to meet international standards. Delays in opening polling stations and reports of intimidation by the ZANU-PF-aligned Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) are noted. The party is demanding fresh elections under the supervision of an impartial electoral body, differing from the perceived biased Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), or preferably under the oversight of SADC, African Union (AU), and/or the United Nations (UN).
Meanwhile, some countries, including Russia, Botswana, China, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa, have congratulated President Mnangagwa on his re-election, while Western nations have expressed concerns regarding Zimbabwe’s electoral processes.
