Zimbabwean Diplomats Visit Johannesburg Fire Victims As Death Rises To 77

7 minutes ago

Representatives from the Embassy of Zimbabwe in South Africa on Saturday visited the Diepkloof Forensic Pathology Services to establish the status of Zimbabweans believed to have died in a fire in central Johannesburg last week.

South African online publication IOL reported that the death toll from the hijacked Usindiso Building which caught fire on Thursday has now risen to 77 after one of the victims rescued from fire died in hospital.

Gauteng Department of Health’s spokesperson Motalatale Modiba was quoted as saying that more than 30 patients are still being treated in different facilities in the province. Said Modiba:

Feedback