Councillor Dumisani Nkomo Says He's Ready To Compete For Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Position

I was not aware that such a process was taking place. It was not done openly. Very few people knew about it. I personally do not recognise it.

I believe in the cause of a progressive Bulawayo. I agreed to this challenge after serious consultations with family, friends and colleagues who also believe in the same cause. When I was approached, I gladly accepted the offer because I believe in a better Bulawayo. I don’t mind competition, there is nothing wrong with having various candidates to run for deputy mayor, what I am against is that this happens in a secretive manner.

There are a lot of people opposed to this because of selfish reasons. They want to perpetuate corruption for their own benefit. They want to benefit through tenderpreneurship. I’m not that kind of a person. The reason why I was approached and asked to work with Coltart as his deputy is because they believed that I have the capability to do so. We are ready to fight for a noble cause, to fight those who want to drive corruption in a city that means so much to so many people.