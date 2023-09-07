Councillor Dumisani Nkomo Says He's Ready To Compete For Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Position

Councillor Dumisani Nkomo Says He's Ready To Compete For Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Position4 minutes ago
Councillor Dumisani Nkomo, a potential candidate for the deputy mayor position in Bulawayo, has expressed his readiness to compete for the role. His remarks come amidst reports of a plan by some councillors to defy the party’s chosen candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor positions.
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa publicly endorsed Ward 5 Councillor and former education minister David Coltart as the future mayor of Bulawayo. According to sources, party official Senator Gideon Shoko conducted interviews, and Ward 9 Councillor Donaldson Mabuto was recommended for the deputy mayor position.
However, Nkomo claimed to be unaware of this process and criticized its secretive nature. He told CITE:
I was not aware that such a process was taking place. It was not done openly. Very few people knew about it. I personally do not recognise it.
I believe in the cause of a progressive Bulawayo. I agreed to this challenge after serious consultations with family, friends and colleagues who also believe in the same cause. When I was approached, I gladly accepted the offer because I believe in a better Bulawayo. I don’t mind competition, there is nothing wrong with having various candidates to run for deputy mayor, what I am against is that this happens in a secretive manner.
There are a lot of people opposed to this because of selfish reasons. They want to perpetuate corruption for their own benefit. They want to benefit through tenderpreneurship. I’m not that kind of a person. The reason why I was approached and asked to work with Coltart as his deputy is because they believed that I have the capability to do so. We are ready to fight for a noble cause, to fight those who want to drive corruption in a city that means so much to so many people.
Senator Shoko declined to comment on the issue. The election for the new mayor and deputy mayor of Bulawayo is scheduled for Monday.