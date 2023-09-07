ZERA Raises Fuel Prices In USD Reduces In Zimbabwean Dollars: 7 September 2023

6 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has increased diesel and petrol prices in USD and decreased in Zimbabwean dollars with effect from 7 September 2023. In a statement published by Pindula News, ZERA said the new prices are as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL8 160.44/litre

Diesel 50: US$ 1.76/litre

1.76/litre Blend – E20: ZWL$7 648.14/litre

Blend – E20: US$1.65/litre

For comparison purposes, we present August and July prices. August prices were as follows:

Diesel 50: ZWL7,492.63

Diesel 50: US$1.65,

Blend – E20: ZWL7,300.72

Blend – E20: US$1.61

In July, ZERA had released the prices per litre as follows:

