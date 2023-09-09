Chief Charumbira's Removal From PAP Presidency A "Coup" - Mangwana

5 minutes ago

Ndavaningi Mangwana has lamented the removal of Chief Fortune Charumbira as president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and described the move as a “coup”.

ZimLive reported that following the dissolution of Zimbabwe’s parliament to pave way for elections on 23 August, Charumbira was also no longer a PAP MP where one’s term runs concurrently with the parliamentary term in their home country.

During a meeting of the PAP in Johannesburg on Friday, chaired by acting president Ashebir Gayo, it was resolved that a vote would take place between October 16 and 18 to elect a new president, first vice president, and fourth vice president.

