Chief Charumbira's Removal From PAP Presidency A "Coup" - Mangwana

Ndavaningi Mangwana has lamented the removal of Chief Fortune Charumbira as president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) and described the move as a “coup”.
ZimLive reported that following the dissolution of Zimbabwe’s parliament to pave way for elections on 23 August, Charumbira was also no longer a PAP MP where one’s term runs concurrently with the parliamentary term in their home country.
During a meeting of the PAP in Johannesburg on Friday, chaired by acting president Ashebir Gayo, it was resolved that a vote would take place between October 16 and 18 to elect a new president, first vice president, and fourth vice president.
However, Mangwana, a former chairman of the ZANU PF UK chapter, said Charumbira’s removal from the PAP presidency was “a disgraceful seizure of power”. He said:
There have been a number of coups d’état on African soil in the last 3 years but nobody expected the African Union Parliament (PAP) to experience a disgraceful seizure of power.
We all saw Chief Charumbira winning the presidency of PAP but he now finds someone in his office claiming to have taken over that presidency. We need order in the continental body.
Africa has experienced eight coups since August 2020. The coups have occurred in Niger (26 July 2023), Burkina Faso (24 January 2022, and another on 30 September 2022), Sudan (25 October 2021), Guinea (05 September 2021), Mali (18 August 2020, another one on 24 May 2021), and Gabob (30 August 2023).
Meanwhile, Charumbira faces sexual assault allegations by his 27-year-old married niece.
In April this year, the alleged victim, who is a schoolteacher, filed a police report but Charumbira has not been arrested.
The woman alleged that the traditional leader invited her to his vehicle and began caressing her breasts and kissing her without her consent. The chief also allegedly put his hand under her dress.
