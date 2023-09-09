Chief Fortune Charumbira Removed As PAP President

4 minutes ago

Chief Fortune Charumbira has been removed as president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) with elections for his replacement scheduled for October this year.

Charumbira became PAP president in June last year but following the dissolution of Zimbabwe’s parliament to pave way for elections on 23 August, Charumbira was also no longer a PAP MP where one’s term runs concurrently with the parliamentary term in their home country.

The then president of the Chiefs Council had a seat in Zimbabwe’s Senate courtesy of a quota reserved for traditional leaders.

Feedback