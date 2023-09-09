Chief Fortune Charumbira Removed As PAP President

Chief Fortune Charumbira Removed As PAP President4 minutes ago
Chief Fortune Charumbira has been removed as president of the Pan African Parliament (PAP) with elections for his replacement scheduled for October this year.
Charumbira became PAP president in June last year but following the dissolution of Zimbabwe’s parliament to pave way for elections on 23 August, Charumbira was also no longer a PAP MP where one’s term runs concurrently with the parliamentary term in their home country.
The then president of the Chiefs Council had a seat in Zimbabwe’s Senate courtesy of a quota reserved for traditional leaders.
During a meeting of the PAP in Johannesburg on Friday, chaired by acting president Ashebir Gayo, it was resolved that a vote would take place between October 16 and 18 to elect a new president, first vice president, and fourth vice president.
In a letter to the Clerk of Parliament Lindiwe Khumalo, Miles Sampa, the chairman of the Committee on Audit and Public Accounts said the vote will take place during a sitting of the PAP’s Third Ordinary Session of the Sixth Parliament.
Charumbira was recently replaced as president of the Chiefs Council by Chief Mtshana Khumalo of Bubi, Matabeleland North.
More: Pindula News