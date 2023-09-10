CCC To Focus On Electoral Reforms In Parliament - Mkhwananzi

Using our numbers, youth energy, and intellect, we will prevail through robust debate and progressive policy advancement as guided by the objectives of the party. Our focus is on electoral reforms in time for a fresh election.

ZANU PF acting party information director Farai Marapira told The Standard that nothing would stop bills sponsored by the ruling party from sailing through Parliament. He said:

These laws are not for ZANU PF or the CCC. They are for the whole of Zimbabwe and the betterment of the country. We still expect bills to sail through. We expect everyone to see the reason and logic behind the laws, their relevance, and how they align with the Constitution. So we are not concerned. We believe that what is good for the country will sail through.

ZANU PF has a total of 173 legislators, while the CCC has 103. This includes those directly elected and proportional representation MPs.

In the 9th Parliament, ZANU PF used its majority to pass contentious Bills such as the Criminal (Codification and Reform) Bill, the so-called Patriotic Bill, and the Private and Voluntary Organisations Bill.

Political analyst Eldred Masunungure said it will not be constitutionally possible for ZANU PF to amend the Constitution as it failed to secure a two-thirds majority in the 2023 Harmonised Elections. He said:

In light of the underperformance of the ruling party in failing to achieve a two-thirds majority, it is constitutionally impractical to amend the Constitution to remove the two-term limit. It’s only possible if some CCC Members of Parliament (MPs) can cross the line to support ZANU PF.

An alleged faction within ZANU PF is reportedly plotting to push for a constitutional amendment to allow President Emmerson Mnangagwa to run for a third term in office.

The current Constitution, which was introduced in 2013, limits a president’s tenure in office to two five-year terms.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment