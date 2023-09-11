CCC's Ian Makone And Kudzai Kadzombe Elected As New Harare Mayor And Deputy

Makone received 46 votes in the election, defeating Zanu PF’s challenger, Temany Utete, who secured seven votes. Kadzombe won with 47 votes, surpassing Zanu PF’s Susan Chuma, who received seven votes. Party leader Nelson Chamisa instructed CCC councillors to vote for Makone and Kadzombe, similar to the instructions given in Bulawayo, where David Coltart will become mayor and Dumisani Nkomo will serve as deputy mayor. He said:

Our single-minded commitment is the provision of service to all residents of Harare regardless of political affiliation. We are accountable to the residents of Harare, and we shall be a listening council. I urge anyone who is intending on engaging in corrupt practices that there will be no sacred cows. I also believe well remunerated staff is an effective staff.

Tafadzwa Muguti, the Harare secretary for provincial affairs, assured the newly elected Harare council that the central government would support them in addressing challenges faced by the city, including water supply, garbage, and sewer issues. Muguti said

You are now part of government. There is no them, there is no us; we are one Zimbabweans.

Some individuals criticised the outgoing Mayor, Jacob Mafume, for not addressing the water crisis in Harare. They pointed out that despite Mafume winning in the driest Ward, Hatcliffe, he did not take sufficient action to ensure access to running water. They called for proactive measures to improve water supply and establish effective communication structures.

