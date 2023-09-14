Harare Deputy Mayor, Kudzai Kadzombe, Arrested

The newly elected Harare City Deputy Mayor Cllr Kudzai Kadzombe has been arrested by Malborough Police Station. She is being charged with assaulting a ZANUPF member in Malborough during the recent Harmonized elections. She will appear at Harare Rotten Row Magistrate Court tomorrow Friday 8.15 am.

Kadzombe’s arrest follows that of CCC MPs Maureen Kademaunga (Sunningdale), and Siziba, who is the Tshabalala Pelandaba legislator.

Kademaunga was arrested on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and malicious damage to property and spent the night in police cells before the charges were dropped in court on Wednesday.

Siziba was arrested on Wednesday, accused of inciting the football violence at a football match, and released on the same day but was ordered to appear before a magistrate on Friday.

More: Pindula News

