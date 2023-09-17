CCC's Losing Candidate For Chirumhanzu Constituency Granted Bail

4 minutes ago

Patrick Cheza, the losing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate for the Chirumhanzu parliamentary constituency, has been granted bail by Masvingo High Court judge Garainesu Mawadze.

Cheza, along with four other party members, was arrested for allegedly assaulting his ZANU PF rival, Barbra Rwodzi, who eventually won the seat. After spending over two weeks in prison, all the suspects were released.

Cheza is charged with inciting public violence, while Elias Maduveko, Magmaster Chidyawuye, Delight Zinyemba and Courage Mugova are all facing public violence charges.

