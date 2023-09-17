WATCH: Chamisa Says CCC Won't Wait For Five Years To Provide Leadership

11 minutes ago

Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), stated that his party will not wait for five years to provide leadership in Zimbabwe. He criticised President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accusing him of undermining the democratic process through various coups on the ballot since 2008.

Chamisa emphasised the need for immediate change and pledged to lead the efforts to bring about that change. He expressed his determination to put an end to the current situation and ensure that the people are not mistreated. Chamisa called for unity among all Zimbabweans, emphasising the importance of defending democracy and standing up against any abuse of power. He said: