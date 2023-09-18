UK-based Zimbabweans Have Petitioned PM Rishi Sunak To Sponsor Fresh Elections In Zimbabwe

The rushed announcement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to proclaim Mnangagwa as the presidential reeks of ill-advised panic by Mnangagwa. The ambivalence of the military and their declarations [of allegiance] to the President as opposed to the Constitution all smack of corruption at the faux ‘inauguration’.

The petitioners accused the ruling party ZANU PF of destabilizing the SADC region with looted funds, corruption, and violence. They also alleged ZANU PF’s involvement in a coup attempt in Zambia. ZANU PF denied the claims. The petitioners highlighted arbitrary arrests of CCC members, voter manipulation, and denial of the diaspora vote as further evidence that the elections lacked fairness, credibility, and freedom. Read the petition:

We, therefore, plead with the UK/FCDO to join Sadc/AU/US/EU/Commonwealth, Carter Center and others, to sponsor a new, independently administered free and fair election in Zimbabwe to accurately reflect the will of the voting electorate.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) reported a significant rise in human rights violations, with 301 recorded in July 2023 compared to 206 in June 2023. The ZPP also documented attacks and intimidation targeting CCC activists and aspiring candidates during the pre-electoral period. The petition called for an extraordinary summit on Zimbabwe and emphasised the people’s unified demand for a fresh, free, fair, and credible election, highlighting their commitment to democracy, constitutionality, and constitutionalism.

