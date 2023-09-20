I Can Do Without A New Mayoral Car - Coltart

4 minutes ago

The City of Bulawayo Mayor Councillor David Coltart said he will forgo getting a new mayoral vehicle during his term of office and prioritise service delivery.

Speaking at an engagement meeting with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) on Tuesday, Coltart also revealed that the local authority is operating with only five ambulances and needs a fleet of thirty to fully service the city.

He said the City of Bulawayo has an acute shortage of ambulances, fire engines, and refuse collection trucks. CITE quoted Coltart as saying:

