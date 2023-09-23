Operation Tame The Traffic Jungle: Over 12 200 Mushika-shika Operators Arrested

4 minutes ago

Since the start of Operation Tame the Traffic Jungle on 12 September 2023, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has arrested more than 12,200 mushika-shika operators.

“Mushika-shika” is a term commonly used in Zimbabwe to refer to informal public transportation, particularly unlicensed minibuses or vans that operate outside of formal transport systems. In a statement seen by Pindula News, police said: