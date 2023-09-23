"SADC Does NOT Conduct Elections In Its Member States But Observes Them" - SADC

7 minutes ago

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Secretariat has clarified that it does not conduct elections in member states. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the regional bloc said that its role is to observe elections, report and make recommendations.

This clarification comes amid calls by Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by Nelson Chamisa for SADC to intervene to resolve the political deadlock which followed the 23 August 2023 harmonised elections. However, the SADC Secretariat reiterated that its role is strictly limited to election observation rather than conducting elections in member states. Read the statement: