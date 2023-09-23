Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Announces By-Elections In Four Wards

Kusile RDC Ward 13

Nkayi RDC Ward 11

Vungu RDC Ward 14

Zvimba RDC Ward 23

It is further notified in terms of Section 121A of the Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13], that following the death of the incumbent councillor for Rural District Council Ward 24, a vacancy has arisen,

The Nomination Court for purposes of receiving nominations of candidates for election as councillors for the vacant wards shall sit on Tuesday 10 October 2023 commencing from 1000 hours to 1600 hours.

The nomination courts to receive nominations for the vacant wards shall sit at the offices of the respective local authorities.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Coromission fixes Saturday, 11 November 2023 as the day on which a poll shall take place if it becomes necessary in terms of Section 125(4) (b) of the Electoral Act.

