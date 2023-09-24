Students Steal Laptops Donated By First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa

Students Steal Laptops Donated By First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa29 minutes ago
Five Form 2 students from Chrome High School in Shurugwi have been granted bail until Monday after being accused of stealing 16 laptops donated to Selukwe Primary School by the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa. They are also alleged to have broken into a school tuck shop and taken various items. The stolen goods and laptops are estimated to be worth US$8,000, with around US$5,000 worth of property recovered.
The accused appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula. Their identities have not been disclosed due to their ages.
What Transpired:
The prosecution, represented by Tafadzwa Guzete, presented the case alleging the accused students collaborated and planned to steal from Selukwe Primary School on August 16, 2023.
They gained entry to the school’s tuck shop using unknown objects and stole groceries such as biscuits, snacks, soft drinks, toffee bars, Maheu bottles, sweets, and juice.
They also took basketballs, volleyballs, tennis balls, hockey balls, soccer balls, hockey sticks, and netballs. Later, they allegedly entered the school laboratory through the ceiling and stole 16 laptops.
The matter came to light on September 19, 2023, when one of the accused’s guardians found laptop components in his possession. After questioning, the son admitted to the theft, leading to the involvement of the police, who arrested all the suspects.