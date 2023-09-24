Students Steal Laptops Donated By First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa

29 minutes ago

Five Form 2 students from Chrome High School in Shurugwi have been granted bail until Monday after being accused of stealing 16 laptops donated to Selukwe Primary School by the First Lady, Auxilia Mnangagwa. They are also alleged to have broken into a school tuck shop and taken various items. The stolen goods and laptops are estimated to be worth US$8,000, with around US$5,000 worth of property recovered.

The accused appeared before Shurugwi Magistrate Sithabile Zungula. Their identities have not been disclosed due to their ages.

What Transpired:

The prosecution, represented by Tafadzwa Guzete, presented the case alleging the accused students collaborated and planned to steal from Selukwe Primary School on August 16, 2023.

