Chief Muusha Reverses Decision To Fine Two CCC Activists For Not Voting For ZANU PF

We were not shocked or surprised when the Chief on Saturday announced that we had no case to answer. In the first place, the Chief was not supposed to have summoned us to his court, for exercising our Constitutional rights. We knew we were being victimised for supporting CCC. Instead of demoralizing us, this incident actually bolstered us. The Chief did not explain why he reversed his earlier decision but grudgingly simply said the case is closed. He said in future we should not provoke each other

The activists thanked NewZimbabwe.com and ZLHR for bringing attention to their situation and representing them. Tambwera said:

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

A lot of citizens’ rights are being trampled upon every day in rural areas. Had it not been the coverage and intervention of ZLHR we could have unnecessarily lost our livestock. We are really grateful to New Zimbabwe.Com for exposing this chicanery.

For years, there have been claims that traditional leaders, including chiefs and village heads, have been actively involved in campaigning for the ruling party, ZANU PF, in Zimbabwe. It has been alleged that these leaders have compelled their subjects to attend ZANU PF rallies and vote for the party. In return, the government of ZANU PF has provided them with various benefits, such as cars and the electrification of their homes.

Such actions by traditional leaders are unconstitutional according to the Zimbabwean constitution which upholds the principles of political neutrality and prohibits traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics. Traditional leaders are expected to remain impartial and serve all members of their communities without bias towards any political party.

Despite these constitutional provisions, some traditional leaders, including Chief Fortune Charumbira, have openly declared their support for ZANU PF, which raises concerns about their adherence to the constitutional requirements. This open display of political affiliation by traditional leaders goes against the principles of fairness, impartiality, and equal treatment of all citizens.

Chief Nhlanhlayemangwe Felix Ndiweni, one of the traditional leaders known for openly criticising the ZANU PF government, was removed from his position by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 30, 2019. This led some to believe that it was in response to his criticism of the government. Ndiweni had previously clashed with government officials over issues such as Gukurahundi, sanctions, and land claims.

Tags

Leave a Comment