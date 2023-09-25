Chief Muusha Reverses Decision To Fine Two CCC Activists For Not Voting For ZANU PF

Chief Muusha Reverses Decision To Fine Two CCC Activists For Not Voting For ZANU PF5 minutes ago
Chief Timothy Munorowazve Muusha of Chimanimani in Manicaland Province, Zimbabwe has reversed his decision to fine two Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists for refusing to vote for the ruling party, Zanu PF, during the 23 August 2023 elections.
The chief had initially ordered the activists to pay a fine of three goats each. However, following the publication of the story by NewZimbabwe.com and the intervention of lawyers from Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), the chief dropped the charges and declared that the activists had no case to answer.
Solomon Tambwera, one of the activists, expressed his lack of surprise at the chief’s decision, stating that they had not committed any offence in the first place. Tambwera mentioned that the chief did not provide any reasons for withdrawing the charges but instructed his secretaries not to handle any political-related cases in the future. Tambwera said:
We were not shocked or surprised when the Chief on Saturday announced that we had no case to answer. In the first place, the Chief was not supposed to have summoned us to his court, for exercising our Constitutional rights. We knew we were being victimised for supporting CCC. Instead of demoralizing us, this incident actually bolstered us. The Chief did not explain why he reversed his earlier decision but grudgingly simply said the case is closed. He said in future we should not provoke each other
The activists thanked NewZimbabwe.com and ZLHR for bringing attention to their situation and representing them. Tambwera said:
A lot of citizens’ rights are being trampled upon every day in rural areas. Had it not been the coverage and intervention of ZLHR we could have unnecessarily lost our livestock. We are really grateful to New Zimbabwe.Com for exposing this chicanery.
For years, there have been claims that traditional leaders, including chiefs and village heads, have been actively involved in campaigning for the ruling party, ZANU PF, in Zimbabwe. It has been alleged that these leaders have compelled their subjects to attend ZANU PF rallies and vote for the party. In return, the government of ZANU PF has provided them with various benefits, such as cars and the electrification of their homes.
Such actions by traditional leaders are unconstitutional according to the Zimbabwean constitution which upholds the principles of political neutrality and prohibits traditional leaders from engaging in partisan politics. Traditional leaders are expected to remain impartial and serve all members of their communities without bias towards any political party.
Despite these constitutional provisions, some traditional leaders, including Chief Fortune Charumbira, have openly declared their support for ZANU PF, which raises concerns about their adherence to the constitutional requirements. This open display of political affiliation by traditional leaders goes against the principles of fairness, impartiality, and equal treatment of all citizens.
Chief Nhlanhlayemangwe Felix Ndiweni, one of the traditional leaders known for openly criticising the ZANU PF government, was removed from his position by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on November 30, 2019. This led some to believe that it was in response to his criticism of the government. Ndiweni had previously clashed with government officials over issues such as Gukurahundi, sanctions, and land claims.