Beer-drinking Spree At School Results In Sexual Abuse Of Form One Girl

4 minutes ago

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has implored school authorities to monitor learners so that they do not consume alcohol during break time or lunch.

Posting on X, the ZRP said on Monday, that a Form One female learner was sexually abused by a drunk Form Two male learner at the school premises in Waterfalls Harare.

According to the Police, the assailant had been drinking beer with other learners at break time before he pounced on the victim. Police said:

