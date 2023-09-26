Beer-drinking Spree At School Results In Sexual Abuse Of Form One Girl

Beer-drinking Spree At School Results In Sexual Abuse Of Form One Girl4 minutes ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has implored school authorities to monitor learners so that they do not consume alcohol during break time or lunch.
Posting on X, the ZRP said on Monday, that a Form One female learner was sexually abused by a drunk Form Two male learner at the school premises in Waterfalls Harare.
According to the Police, the assailant had been drinking beer with other learners at break time before he pounced on the victim. Police said:
The ZRP is concerned with reports of students who are drinking beer at school premises and urges school authorities to monitor the students even when they are on break or lunch at school grounds.
On 25/09/23 a Form One female student was sexually abused by a Form Two male student following a beer-drinking spree with other students during break time at the school grounds in Waterfalls, Harare.
Reports suggest that drug and substance abuse is now rampant among juveniles as highly intoxicating illicit brews such as “kambwa” are now readily available and affordable.
There are also concerns among parents and guardians that teachers who are underpaid and demoralised no longer strictly monitor learners during school hours.
More: Pindula News