Female Police Officer Linked To Nedbank Heist Arrested

Investigators suspect that Ndlovu may have guided the gang on how to successfully carry out the burglary.

Bank employees discovered the break-in when they reported for duty on 28 August 2023.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

ZRP spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Monday confirmed Detective Constable Ndlovu’s arrest. He said:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Detective Constable Sinikiwe Ndlovu has been arrested on allegations of defeating and obstructing the course of justice. This is in connection with the unlawful entry into premises and theft case at Nedbank Zimbabwe in Bulawayo and the arrest of two suspects Lovemore Gambiza (45) and Elias Mudenda (46). The police are still pursuing the other suspects who are on the run. Members of the public with information should contact the National Complaints desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp 0712 800 197.

Gambiza and Mudenda were arrested days after the robbery and they implicated seven others who are on the run.

The seven suspects are Agrippa Mloyi of Nkulumane suburb in Bulawayo, Dingilizwe Mloyi, Nqobile Mloyi, Sipho Tshuma, Bhekani Mlilo, and two others known only as Samamo and George.

Agrippa Mloyi and Bhekani Mlilo are reported specialists in breaking safes and skipped bail in 2018.

Upon her arrest, Detective Constable Ndlovu allegedly confessed that she received a silver-coloured Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AEY4681 from Agrippa Mloyi the night before the burglary.

However, she later claimed she had bought the vehicle for US$4 700 from Mloyi who she said was a childhood friend.

It is further alleged that Detective Constable Ndlovu could not produce an agreement of sale or the vehicle’s registration book.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment