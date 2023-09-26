Govt Fires 66 Teachers For Contesting In 23 August Harmonised Elections

Govt Fires 66 Teachers For Contesting In 23 August Harmonised Elections8 minutes ago
The Government has discharged at least 66 schoolteachers from the public service for running for public office in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.
Before the elections, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Tsitsi Choruma issued a circular to all heads of government ministries warning them about political participation.
She said a civil servant who would file nomination papers as a candidate for elections to Parliament or local authority “shall be deemed to have resigned from the Public Service with effect from the date of acceptance of his nomination by the Nomination Court.”
PSC general manager Grace Machakaire, in correspondence to the secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, said 66 teachers who contested in last month’s elections will be replaced. Wrote Machakaire:
In line with the Public Service Commission General Letter referenced D/16, dated 17 May 2023, the Commission intends to replace sixty-six (66) teachers who resigned from the Public Service to participate in the 2023 harmonised elections.
In view of this, you are requested to urgently provide learning areas for the Teachers (copy attached) to enable the Commission to make an informed decision.
However, posting on X, the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) said only teachers who contested as opposition candidates were fired while those who participated in the elections as ZANU PF candidates were spared. ARTUZ said:
In line with section 200 of the constitution, it decided to replace 66 teachers who were successfully nominated as candidates for the 2023 elections.
Shockingly teachers like Enock Chevedza (of Gokwe South) and Garikai Makwakwa (Makonde, Mashonaland West) who won as councillors for ZANU PF remain in office.
ARTUZ challenged the PSC to enforce the Constitution and to be impartial, adding “All teachers who ran for political office must be treated equally, regardless of their political affiliation”.
