Govt Fires 66 Teachers For Contesting In 23 August Harmonised Elections

8 minutes ago

The Government has discharged at least 66 schoolteachers from the public service for running for public office in the 2023 Harmonised Elections.

Before the elections, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Tsitsi Choruma issued a circular to all heads of government ministries warning them about political participation.

She said a civil servant who would file nomination papers as a candidate for elections to Parliament or local authority “shall be deemed to have resigned from the Public Service with effect from the date of acceptance of his nomination by the Nomination Court.”

