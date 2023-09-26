itel S23+ Price in Zimbabwe

Where to buy the itel S23+ in Zimbabwe?

As with all itel, Tecno and Infinix phones, the itel S23+ can be bought at official retailers around the country.

These include itel Home shops in Harare, Bulawayo, Mutare and other cities. The exact price of the phone at these retailers will differ depending on their costs.

Pindula is an official itel retailer and you can buy the itel S23+ online here and have it delivered to you.

What is the Warranty on the itel S23+

The S23+ comes with 12 months standard itel Warranty. This means for all manufacture defects that you find or experience within 12 months of buying the phone, you can have that defect fixed, or where needed the whole phone replaced.

Please note though that when you drop the phone, this is not a manufacture defect so you would be able to claim against it. The same goes with other things like it dropping into water and malfunctioning as a result.

Needless to say, when you open the inside of the phone, you will automatically void your warranty. It is therefore crucial that you take it to a CarlCare centre where itels are fixed on warranty if you notice a problem. Pindula advises that you do this, even when your phone is outside the warranty period. It’s just better to get it fixed at an official repair centre.

You can see a list of CarlCare centres in Zimbabwe on this link: https://www.pindula.co.zw/2022/07/26/how-to-get-your-itel-and-tecno-repaired-on-warranty-in-zimbabwe/

What are the full specs of the itel S23+

We covered the full specs of the phone in the release article about a week ago. We’ll include that information here as well:

S23+ Full Specifications

✅ 128GB and also 256GB version – Storage Memory

✅ 8GB (and an additional 8GB extended RAM)

✅ 4G LTE – Network

✅ 50 Megapixels – Rear Camera:

✅ 32 Megapixels – Selfie camera:

✅ Unisoc T616 Octa-core – Processor

✅ Android 13

✅ 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging

✅ 6.78 inch Full HD+ AMOLED Curved Screen

✅ Release Date: September 2023

