Coming with a curved AMOLED display, faster processor, 32 megapixel selfie camera and 18W fast charging, the itel S23 brilliantly pushes the limits of what an affordable phone can achieve.
itel S23+ (128GB, 8GB)
128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
$179
In Stock
Cash on Delivery
Zero Deposit Credit Options
Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.
Delivery thoughout Zimbabwe
$0 /mo3 monthsApply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 monthsApply for 6 months
Full Specifications
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
- ➤ Release DateSeptember 2023
- ➤ RAM8GB
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 13
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Models23+
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ Display6.78’’ AMOLED Curved Screen
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ ProcessorUnisoc T616 Octa-core