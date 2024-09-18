Pindula|Search Pindula
Account

itel S23+ (128GB, 8GB)

128GB
8GB
5000 mAh
50 Megapixels
itel S23+ (128GB, 8GB)
$179
In Stock
Make Order

Cash on Delivery

Zero Deposit Credit Options

Civil servants and pensioners in Zimbabwe only.

Delivery thoughout Zimbabwe

$0 /mo3 months
Apply for 3 months
$0 /mo6 months
Apply for 6 months

Coming with a curved AMOLED display, faster processor, 32 megapixel selfie camera and 18W fast charging, the itel S23 brilliantly pushes the limits of what an affordable phone can achieve.

Full Specifications

  • Storage Memory128GB
  • Selfie Front Camera32 Megapixels
  • Release DateSeptember 2023
  • RAM8GB
  • Operating SystemAndroid 13
  • Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Models23+
  • Fast Charge18W
  • Display6.78’’ AMOLED Curved Screen
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • ProcessorUnisoc T616 Octa-core

To Compare itel S23+ (128GB, 8GB) with other products

Browse

Make Order

Reviews

Reviews (4)

Related Products

Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback