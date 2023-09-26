MRP Members Fire President, Mqondisi Moyo, And Dissolve National Executive Committee

Speaking during a press conference at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Monday, self-proclaimed MRP interim spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said the party’s constitution allowed them to dissolve the NEC. He said:

NEC failed to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue with the lower structures in finding lasting solutions to the present crisis. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply Instead of engaging in mature dialogue to resolve the matters, dissenting members are labelled state agents, spies, CIOs and all sorts of names. Why can’t you be mature in your leadership? Now everyone is a CIO. What kind of a party are we honestly?

Gumbo said Moyo has ignored concerns raised by party members and also refused to attend meetings he was called to attend. He said:

We approached Moyo and told him we were unhappy with the manner in which the party was run. He decided in his own wisdom, or lack of it, to disregard the members and PEC. Moyo decided he would not attend the meetings he was called to attend. We asked if we could have the national executive dissolved and he remains as president then members choose their leaders from the vice president going down, and Moyo rejected that idea. We then told him that since he rejected it, we would dissolve everyone, including him because the party is by the people, for the people and you cannot continue to disregard the members.

He also accused the party leadership of failing to appeal against the conviction and sentencing of the MRP nine.

Gumbo said the NEC has failed to inform party members about the number and nature of party assets including vehicles.

MRP National Youth Chair, Chilumbo Mudenda MRP was morphing into a dictatorship which they were opposed to.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment