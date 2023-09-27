"Go For Regular Cancer Screening"

Today, we just came together to celebrate our health and to say: “Look, let’s go hiking together and let’s have fun.” We believe that a good life (is only possible) if you have good health. Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply So we always talk about doing your preventative tests. Do your screening checks every year, please do your screening. The cancers are increasing, so do general checks to avoid late detection of deadly medical conditions and diseases.

The healthcare solutions provider held the event through its flagship medical aid scheme Bon Vie.

The event was sponsored by Zibuko Capital, Pacific Cigarette Company, Nyaradzo Group, Spar and Exide, among others.

Hikers were treated to free medical services including HIV tests.

Mloyi-Ncube said the first hiking event was held in 2022 and was attended by 90 people. It was held at Domboshava Hills, Mashonaland East province.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths.

