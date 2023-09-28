Church Elder Shows Pornography To Niece (10), And Rapes Her

Mpondo is facing four separate charges, including exposing a child to pornographic material, two counts of aggravated indecent assault and one count of rape.

Allegations are that on 15 July 2023, the girl, who wanted to do her homework, went to Mpondo’s room to ask for his cell phone.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

Instead of helping the juvenile with her homework, Mpondo allegedly showed her a pornographic video before he let her go.

After the incident, Mpondo allegedly indecently assaulted the minor on two different occasions.

It is further alleged that on 20 July, the minor asked Mpondo for some money to buy herself some snacks.

When she brought back the change later, Mpondo allegedly dragged her onto the bed and fondled her breasts. Read the state outline:

During the period extending from July 21 to September 22, the complainant approached the accused and asked him for his phone so she could watch cartoons. The accused touched the complainant’s breasts, lifted her and put her on top of his body while he was lying on his back. He went on to remove her pants and then caressed her… and inserted his finger into her privates.

On another occasion, the minor allegedly went to Mpondo’s bedroom to again ask for his cell phone.

Mpondo allegedly told the girl that the phone’s battery was flat since he could not recharge it because of a power cut on the day.

He then allegedly told the girl to close the door before he lifted and raped her.

It is alleged that the sexual abuse came to light after the girl’s mother saw a video of her daughter masturbating.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment