President Mnangagwa Has Exempted Mutapa Investment Fund Companies From Public Procurement Procedures

WHEREAS it is provided by section 3(9) of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public AssetsAct [Chapter22:23], that the President may, after consultation with the Authority, by notice in the Gazette, exempt from the application of the Act a prescribed public entity on specified grounds;

AND WHEREAS the public entity below mentioned is operating in competitive markets and accordingly needs to be prescribed for the purposes of exemption by virtue of section 3(9) abovementioned:

NOW, THEREFORE, under and by virtue of the powers vested in the President as aforesaid, I do hereby give notice that the public entity mentioned below is exempted from the application of the Act—

Mutapa Investment Fund, established under the Sovereign Wealth Fund Act of Zimbabwe [Chapter 22:20].

E. D. MNANGAGWA, 29-9-2023. President of the Republic of Zimbabwe.

