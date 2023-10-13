Former Victoria Falls Mayor Jailed Over Fraud

5 days ago

Former Victoria Falls City mayor, Somveli Dlamini, has been sentenced to 36 months in jail for defrauding the local authority of $US15,000. Despite pleading not guilty to the fraud charges, Dlamini was found guilty by Hwange regional magistrate Mr. Mark Dzira. The magistrate emphasized that Dlamini had abused the trust and responsibilities of his position as a public officer.

Dlamini will serve an effective 30-month sentence, with six months suspended for five years, subject to good behaviour, the Chronicle reported.

The Case

Somveli Dlamini, a 53-year-old former councillor in Victoria Falls, was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on fraud charges related to a commercial stand valued at over US$90,000.

