UNICEF Says About 60% Of School Dropouts In Zimbabwe Are A Result Of Drug Abuse

An increase in public education and awareness campaigns about substance abuse, especially directed at adolescents and young people. The establishment of partnerships between schools, communities, and local authorities to promote healthy behaviours among adolescents and the young people.

The organizations involved in the research also discovered that 40% of suicide attempts were connected to drug abuse. The study revealed that adolescents and young people from wealthier families tended to consume more expensive substances like cocaine, crack, heroin, and legal alcohol, while those from disadvantaged families used cheaper substances.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

The main reasons for substance abuse included parental death, poverty, idleness, and peer pressure, among other factors. The report highlighted that Manicaland province had the highest drug usage, followed by Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland West, and Bulawayo. The organizations emphasized the need for more outreach programs to promote positive behavioural changes among young people.

In Zimbabwe, there is a lack of sufficient rehabilitation facilities for drug abusers. These individuals receive therapy in healthcare institutions but are released back into an environment that contributes to relapse. Clement Nhunzvi, a lecturer and mental health practitioner at the University of Zimbabwe, explains in his 2014 publication that they return to a setting characterised by poverty, unemployment, and frustration, which leads them back to drug abuse. Hospital records indicate that a significant number of readmissions were due to substance-induced disorders, with less than 3% of individuals achieving long-term recovery and follow-up. The psychiatric rehabilitation team faces challenges in both clinical practice and an unsupportive community environment for their clients’ recovery.

Tags

Leave a Comment