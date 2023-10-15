Zaka Villagers Becoming Land Barons

Buyers are enticed by the proximity to Jerera Growth Point. Said Chief Ndanga:

Village heads used to be major culprits but now villagers themselves have joined in, they are selling portions of their land to land seekers because they are close to Jerera Growth point.

We have been engaging them timely but they don’t listen. Now we are also engaging those who are buying land and telling them that when the time of expansion comes they may see their homes being destroyed.

Some members of the royal families are also selling land belonging to people who are based in towns or out of the country.

I have received a number of cases where brothers to village heads sell land behind village heads’ backs.

They usually target land that has not been tilled for some time and when owners come back they would find structures already in place.

However, we have regular punitive measures for such people and we are dealing with it.

At first, they were selling at around US$400 but because of demand, the prices have risen and recently I saw an advert advertising a piece of land being charged at US$1 000.