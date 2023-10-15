Zaka Villagers Becoming Land Barons

Zaka Villagers Becoming Land Barons3 days ago
Villagers around Jerera Growth Point in Zaka District, Masvingo Province, are allegedly selling land to unsuspecting buyers.
The “unscrupulous” villagers have become a menace to Chief Ndanga born Wilson Makono and the Zaka Rural District Council.
Chief Ndanga told TellZim News that in the past, the illegal selling of land was limited to village heads but now even villagers have become land barons.
Buyers are enticed by the proximity to Jerera Growth Point. Said Chief Ndanga:
Village heads used to be major culprits but now villagers themselves have joined in, they are selling portions of their land to land seekers because they are close to Jerera Growth point.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
We have been engaging them timely but they don’t listen. Now we are also engaging those who are buying land and telling them that when the time of expansion comes they may see their homes being destroyed.
Some members of the royal families are also selling land belonging to people who are based in towns or out of the country.
I have received a number of cases where brothers to village heads sell land behind village heads’ backs.
They usually target land that has not been tilled for some time and when owners come back they would find structures already in place.
However, we have regular punitive measures for such people and we are dealing with it.
At first, they were selling at around US$400 but because of demand, the prices have risen and recently I saw an advert advertising a piece of land being charged at US$1 000.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Zaka Central legislator where the area falls under, Davis Marapira (ZANU PF) confirmed the development. He said:
It is true that land around Jerera Growth Point and along the road to Zaka Township has been sold without following proper procedures.
Land belongs to the State. It is only the President through the Local Government Ministry who can authorize the selling of land for commercial or domestic use after following proper procedures.
This is done illegally, the land being sold belongs to the community which uses the land for growing crops and keeping their livestock for their livelihood.
The law is clear that those who sold land will be prosecuted whilst, for those who bought the land, ignorance has no defence.
TellZim News reported that the illegal selling of land is prevalent in villages Musiso, Mateko, Gwanya, Manyimo and Chipezeze among others.
The local authority, ZAKA RDC, is reportedly failing to curb the expansion of these villages into areas earmarked for Jerera expansion.
More: Pindula News