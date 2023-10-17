Japajapa Jailed "For Inciting" August 1, 2018 Violence

1 day ago

Political activist Paddington Japajapa has been sent to prison to serve a two-year jail term after the High Court denied his appeal to overturn his conviction and sentence for inciting public violence during the announcement of election results in August 2018.

Japajapa “made inciting remarks” when he criticised the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and threatened to “cause chaos in the country,” The Herald reported. He was found guilty of breaching electoral laws and initially sentenced to three years, with one year suspended. The High Court rejected his appeal, stating that there was insufficient evidence to overturn the trial magistrate’s decision.

Justice Kwenda rejected the appeal against Japajapa’s conviction and sentence. The High Court found no compelling evidence to interfere with the trial magistrate’s decision. Japajapa was captured in a video clip making “inciting” remarks, which he initially denied but later admitted to in mitigation. The High Court noted contradictions in his testimony and rejected his argument that the video was manipulated by the State. Japajapa’s claim of succumbing to temptation was also considered in the sentencing. Justice Kwenda ruled:

