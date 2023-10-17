President Mnangagwa Urged To Establish A Legacy Of A Prosperous Zimbabwe

President Mnangagwa Urged To Establish A Legacy Of A Prosperous Zimbabwe1 day ago
The chief executive of ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH), Kenias Mafukidze, has called upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa to establish a lasting legacy of a prosperous Zimbabwe. Speaking during the CEO Africa Round Table event, Mafukidze emphasized the need for Mnangagwa to prioritise elevating the country’s standards in order to achieve the goal of attaining upper-middle income status by 2030, NewsDay reported. The event took place in Victoria Falls and focused on the theme: Towards African Renaissance: Prospering through Smart Partnerships. Mafukidze said:
Elections are done, It’s now time to work and all these people, women, men, black, white, red, whatever, they only have one president.
Whether they like it or not, make it count, make every Zimbabwean, whatever colour, feel that this is their country too because only that way can we get that growth running from 5% to 50%.Feedback
This is not a moment for you (President) to be playing around and trying to figure out, it’s for you to leave a legacy. How do you do that? The 300 people here are here to help you achieve that legacy and achievement of that legacy, I think it revolves around a couple of things.
He encouraged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to focus on a legacy project for Zimbabwe’s development. Drawing inspiration from Malaysia’s Petronas Towers, Mafukidze emphasised the country’s potential as a middle-income economy, highlighting the human capital and natural resources available. He also praised the roadworks accomplished thus far, suggesting they were exemplary.
Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe?
Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process.
The chairperson of the CEO Africa Round Table, Oswell Binha, stated that Zimbabwe has the potential to become an upper-middle-income economy by 2030. However, Binha also emphasised the importance of Africa as a whole catching up in terms of economic development. Key policy and strategic measures are needed to transform Africa’s economy and secure a respectable position globally. This includes efforts to safeguard and prioritize peace.
More Pindula News
TagsEmmerson MnangagwaCEO Africa Round TableAlpha Media Holdings (AMH)Upper-middle-incomeKenias Mafukidze
27 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals