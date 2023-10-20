CCC Says Proclamation To Hold By-elections Is Illegal

It has come to our attention that Mr. Mnangagwa has issued a proclamation to announce a date for by-elections to replace our party members who were elected by the citizens, even under a rigged and fraudulent electoral environment.

This proclamation is in response to an illegal recall initiated by a ZANU PF imposter, named Sengezo Tshabangu, who falsely claims to be the interim secretary general of our party, led by President Nelson Chamisa.

The illegal proclamation is a clear indication of Mr Mnangagwa’s involvement in the illegal recalls of our elected members.

Mnangagwa’s intention is to decimate the authentic opposition in Zimbabwe, following his defeat by President Nelson Chamisa in the recently concluded rigged and fraudulent elections

This precedent was set by the speaker of parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who reduced his administrative duties to a mere conveyer belt, in contrast to the requirement of the Administrative Justice Act read together with Section 129k of the constitution of Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe is now facing an unprecedented constitutional and political crisis. This has proved the most glaring manifestation of state institutions captured by Mr Mnangagwa.

As a matter of fact, the CCC, led by President Chamisa, has not recalled any party member. Additionally, the CCC does not have an interim secretary general position.

Furthermore, Sengezo Tshabangu, the imposter, is not a registered CCC member as he is absent from our official registers.

Lastly, we have reported this imposter to Milton Police Station with reference number SSS1290.

Therefore, we reiterate that the recalls are illegal, and a by-election date cannot be determined for a matter that is currently before the courts.

The party will explore all available solutions to protect the nation from the unnecessary anguish of going through another election immediately after a contentious one.

We will continue to provide updates to the nation regarding the measures that the Movement is undertaking to safeguard it from further contention.