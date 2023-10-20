CCC Says Proclamation To Hold By-elections Is Illegal

CCC Says Proclamation To Hold By-elections Is Illegal5 minutes ago
The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has slammed the move by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to proclaim the date for by-elections to replace nine opposition MPs who were controversially expelled from Parliament after they were recalled by the self-proclaimed CCC interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu.
In a statement, CCC the proclamation by Mnangagwa is illegal and underscores his intention to destroy the authentic opposition in Zimbabwe.
CCC also questioned the legality of the proclamation considering that the recalled MPs have approached the courts seeking to have the recalls rescinded, and a ruling is yet to be delivered. Reads the statement:
It has come to our attention that Mr. Mnangagwa has issued a proclamation to announce a date for by-elections to replace our party members who were elected by the citizens, even under a rigged and fraudulent electoral environment.
This proclamation is in response to an illegal recall initiated by a ZANU PF imposter, named Sengezo Tshabangu, who falsely claims to be the interim secretary general of our party, led by President Nelson Chamisa.
The illegal proclamation is a clear indication of Mr Mnangagwa’s involvement in the illegal recalls of our elected members.
Mnangagwa’s intention is to decimate the authentic opposition in Zimbabwe, following his defeat by President Nelson Chamisa in the recently concluded rigged and fraudulent elections
This precedent was set by the speaker of parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, who reduced his administrative duties to a mere conveyer belt, in contrast to the requirement of the Administrative Justice Act read together with Section 129k of the constitution of Zimbabwe.
Zimbabwe is now facing an unprecedented constitutional and political crisis. This has proved the most glaring manifestation of state institutions captured by Mr Mnangagwa.
As a matter of fact, the CCC, led by President Chamisa, has not recalled any party member. Additionally, the CCC does not have an interim secretary general position.
Furthermore, Sengezo Tshabangu, the imposter, is not a registered CCC member as he is absent from our official registers.
Lastly, we have reported this imposter to Milton Police Station with reference number SSS1290.
Therefore, we reiterate that the recalls are illegal, and a by-election date cannot be determined for a matter that is currently before the courts.
The party will explore all available solutions to protect the nation from the unnecessary anguish of going through another election immediately after a contentious one.
We will continue to provide updates to the nation regarding the measures that the Movement is undertaking to safeguard it from further contention.
More: Pindula News