Chitungwiza Municipality Demands Sanity On Roads

Nemuseso reminded Chitungwiza residents that it is the duty of all stakeholders to create safer and less congested roads. He said:

The Municipality of Chitungwiza is encouraging all transport operators and commuters operating in its area of jurisdiction to use designated picking and dropping points (Bus stops and termini) when soliciting commuters.

This initiative aims to promote efficient and organized transportation systems while reducing congestion and improving safety. This call has been necessitated by a surge in road traffic offences in the Municipal area.

These offences are a result of the rapid growth of urban populations leading to an increase in traffic congestion and associated problems such as road pollution and road accidents.

One major contributing factor to this issue is the lack of proper management of picking and dropping points for various modes of transportation, including private vehicles, taxis, and public transport.

Please note that designated picking and dropping points provide a structured approach to managing passenger loading and unloading activities.

To this end, we implore all individuals, organizations, and policymakers to join us in promoting the use of designated picking and dropping points.

Together, we can create safer, more sustainable, and less congested roads for everyone.