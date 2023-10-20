Mighty Warriors Players Receive Bonuses From ZIFA For Participating At COSAFA Tournament

Mighty Warriors Players Receive Bonuses From ZIFA For Participating At COSAFA Tournament6 minutes ago
Mighty Warriors players have reportedly received bonuses from ZIFA for participating in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship which took place in South Africa from 4 to 15 October 2023.
Soccer24 reported that the Zimbabwean national women’s football team players received over US$2 000 each in daily allowances, winning bonuses and appearance fees.
The players will not receive any money from COSAFA after the regional football body announced this week that the tournament had no sponsors.
Mighty Warriors goalkeeper Cynthia Shonga, who was named the best goalkeeper at the tournament, and other individual award winners, received R20 000 each from COSAFA.
Meanwhile, the Mighty Warriors finished fourth at the tournament despite having spent the past two years without participating in international football tournaments.
