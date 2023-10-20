Mighty Warriors Players Receive Bonuses From ZIFA For Participating At COSAFA Tournament

6 minutes ago

Mighty Warriors players have reportedly received bonuses from ZIFA for participating in the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship which took place in South Africa from 4 to 15 October 2023.

Soccer24 reported that the Zimbabwean national women’s football team players received over US$2 000 each in daily allowances, winning bonuses and appearance fees.

The players will not receive any money from COSAFA after the regional football body announced this week that the tournament had no sponsors.

