Mzembi Advises CCC To Withdraw From Parliament And Boycott By-elections

Dump Parliament, it’s time for Politics!

Participation in the forthcoming By-Election ;

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply

1. Endorses ” Mambara of the Year ” as Leader of CCC. In fact, he is being assisted in this blitzkrieg!

2. Reality we may arrive there after his Congress of CCC after which he will make it illegal for anyone to run on this label.

3. All legislators missing his Congress will be recalled or sanctioned.

4. There will be calibration and balancing of these expulsions, to align to the new Budget year; collect money first from the Treasury and fire those non-aligned.

5. There may be a beeline of new allegiances to the one who recalls.

6. The SADC Report will be history after the By-Elections which will be run differently and used as a future reference.

7. 2/3 Majority is already in the bag so is the One Party State!

The Chinese model of coopted opposition is upon us. Denial is the biggest issue now and soon some “clapping” is required to wake some of us up, especially elected officials from this horrible dream that their dalliance with the opulence of Parliament was just but a mirage!

The theatre of change is outside Parliament. Get real, No Salvation without Sacrifice!