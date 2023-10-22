Young Zimbabweans Leaving In Huge Numbers | Report

According to a recent report by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), Canadian, US and UK embassies have been busy processing visas for Zimbabweans intending to leave the country.

The report says 55% of people leaving the country were from Matabeleland South and 14% from Harare. The report says:

Seventy per cent of migrants indicated that South Africa was their final intended destination. Of the migrants going to South Africa, 37% were looking for livelihood opportunities, 19% were looking for employment and 15% were travelling for family reunification. Twenty-six per cent of those travelling to South Africa were females aged between 26–35 years. Of the surveyed migrants, 10% indicated that Botswana was their final intended destination.

The IOM report said 48% of those leaving for Botswana were looking for employment, while 16% were travelling to conduct commercial activities.

The report also said 12% were looking for livelihood opportunities, while 28% of those travelling to Botswana were males aged between 26 and 35 years. It added:

Of those looking for employment, 34% were planning to stay for a period between six months and 12 months, whilst 8% indicated that they were planning to stay in Botswana for more than a year.

Responding to questions from the Zimbabwe Independent, Respect Gono, director-general at the Department of Immigration said Zimbabweans leaving the country were refusing to fill in departure forms.

As a result, records at the Department of Immigration did not show an increase in migration. She said:

Zimbabwean nationals leaving the country have resisted filling out departure forms hence making it difficult for the department to collect such statistics.

Gono also said officers at various ports had not reported any significant increase in the number of youths leaving the country after the elections.

