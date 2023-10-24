Chamisa Says He Would Rather Engage ZANU PF Than Sengezo Tshabangu

3 days ago Tue, 24 Oct 2023 10:56:58 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, the leader of Zimbabwe’s opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), stated that he would rather engage with ZANU PF than Sengezo Tshabangu, whom he referred to as a ZANU PF puppet.

Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim secretary-general of CCC, has recalled several CCC MPs and threatens to recall more. Chamisa and other CCC officials argue that Tshabangu is not a party member and that the CCC does not have a Secretary-General position as claimed by him.

Responding to a follower who was urging him to “never negotiate with” Tshabangu and his team but rather let them go and form their own party, Chamisa said:

