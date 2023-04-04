Sengezo Tshabangu

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

MDC

Tshabangu served as the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s Matabeleland North Chairperson in 2008. The party was then led by its founding leader the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.

PDP

Tshabangu was a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a defunct party led by former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.

Presidential Guard Shootings

In 2018, Tshabangu made controversial remarks about the state's involvement in the 1 August 2018 Presidential Guard killings and exonerated President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa], stating that there were others responsible. The army opened fire on unarmed civilians who were protesting against ZEC's delay in releasing the presidential election results.

Welshman Ncube

In 2020, Welshman Ncube, a senior official in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), referred to Tshabangu as his "young brother" in a Twitter post.

Tshabangu criticized Nelson Chamisa for imposing his preferred candidates in Bulawayo when Zanu PF sued the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) due to late filing by CCC candidates before the 23-24 August 2023 elections.

Events

In 2016, Tshabangu was involved in an accident.

CCC Secretary General Claim and MP Recall

On 4 October 2023, Tshabangu claimed to be the interim Secretary General of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

On the same day, Tshabangu wrote a notification to the Speaker of Parliament advocate Jacob Mudenda and Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando to recall some Citizens Coalition for Change MPs and Councillors. [1]

In the letter he recalled 15 MPs and 17 Councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the CCC. However, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Tshabangu is not a member of the CCC. [2]

Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Matabeleland South

Matabeleland North

Harare Metropolitan Province

The councillors purportedly recalled by Tshabangu are: Bulawayo

Matabeleland South

Matabeleland North

Masvingo

Epworth

On 9 October, the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, then notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about 15 vacant seats in the legislative body. The announcement indicates that Jacob Mudenda disregarded CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's plea to not act on Tshabangu’s instruction. [3]

On 10 October, Sengezo Tshabangu then announced the expulsion of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC. He was expelled from CCC for personalising the party among other charges, with immediate effect. He stated Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are the acting party presidents until an Extraordinary Congress is held. [4]

Tshabangu is alleged to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates for the 23-24 August 2023 elections, elections. About forty individuals registered to contest under the CCC banner without the party's authority. The CCC claimed it was a Zanu PF strategy to split its votes.

