Sengezo Tshabangu
Mr
Senzo Tshabangu
|Personal details
|Born
Senzo Tshabangu
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwean
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
Sengezo Tshabangu is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of the Citizens' Coalition for Change (CCC). In October 2023, Tshabangu declared himself CCC Interim Secretary General and recalled 15 Members of Parliament and 17 Councillors.
Personal Details
No information was found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
MDC
Tshabangu served as the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC)'s Matabeleland North Chairperson in 2008. The party was then led by its founding leader the late former Prime Minister Morgan Tsvangirai.
PDP
Tshabangu was a member of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), a defunct party led by former Finance Minister Tendai Biti.
Presidential Guard Shootings
In 2018, Tshabangu made controversial remarks about the state's involvement in the 1 August 2018 Presidential Guard killings and exonerated President [[Emmerson Mnangagwa], stating that there were others responsible. The army opened fire on unarmed civilians who were protesting against ZEC's delay in releasing the presidential election results.
Welshman Ncube
In 2020, Welshman Ncube, a senior official in the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), referred to Tshabangu as his "young brother" in a Twitter post.
Imposed Candidates
Tshabangu criticized Nelson Chamisa for imposing his preferred candidates in Bulawayo when Zanu PF sued the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) due to late filing by CCC candidates before the 23-24 August 2023 elections.
Events
In 2016, Tshabangu was involved in an accident.
CCC Secretary General Claim and MP Recall
On 4 October 2023, Tshabangu claimed to be the interim Secretary General of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.
On the same day, Tshabangu wrote a notification to the Speaker of Parliament advocate Jacob Mudenda and Minister of Local Government and Public Works Winston Chitando to recall some Citizens Coalition for Change MPs and Councillors. [1]
In the letter he recalled 15 MPs and 17 Councillors saying they had ceased to be members of the CCC. However, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said Tshabangu is not a member of the CCC. [2]
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
- Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park)
- Ereck Gono (Lobengula/Magwegwe)
- Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South)
- Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma/Mzilikazi)
- Obert Manduna (Nketa)
- Mlilo Sitabile (Proportional Representation)
- Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation)
- Janeth Dube (Proportional Representation)
- Evidence Zana (Youth Quota)
- Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West)
- Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation)
- Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation)
- Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North)
- Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East)
The councillors purportedly recalled by Tshabangu are: Bulawayo
- Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1)
- Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu (Ward 6)
- Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9)
- [[Takunda Felix Madzana[]] (Ward 18)
- Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20)
- Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21)
- Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (Ward 22)
- Arnold Batirai (Ward 24)
- Sarah Cronje (Proportional Representation)
- Mhizha Tabeth (Proportional Representation)
- Sibanda Dorcas (Proportional Representation)
- Zibusiso Tshongwe (Proportional Representation)
- Granger Nyoni (Provincial Council)
- Gugu Ncube (Provincial Counncil)
- Maundura Mbiri (Provincial Council)
- Shantel Chiwara (Ward 2)
- Anna Sande ((Provincial Council)
On 9 October, the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, then notified the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission about 15 vacant seats in the legislative body. The announcement indicates that Jacob Mudenda disregarded CCC leader Nelson Chamisa's plea to not act on Tshabangu’s instruction. [3]
On 10 October, Sengezo Tshabangu then announced the expulsion of Nelson Chamisa from the CCC. He was expelled from CCC for personalising the party among other charges, with immediate effect. He stated Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are the acting party presidents until an Extraordinary Congress is held. [4]
Forgery Allegations/Double Candidates
Tshabangu is alleged to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates for the 23-24 August 2023 elections, elections. About forty individuals registered to contest under the CCC banner without the party's authority. The CCC claimed it was a Zanu PF strategy to split its votes.
Media
