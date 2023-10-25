ZESA Experiencing Depressed Electricity Generation Due To Faults At Hwange Power Station

The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has said it is experiencing depressed electricity generation due to technical faults, which recently happened at Hwange Power Station. In a statement released on 23 October 2023, the power utility said this occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding. Read the statement seen by Pindula News

ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed generation owing to technical faults, which have recently happened at Hwange Power Station. This occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding.

Furthermore, we wish to notify Stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7, which was synchronized in March 2023, is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the Unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. This work is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Feedback