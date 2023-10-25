ZESA Experiencing Depressed Electricity Generation Due To Faults At Hwange Power Station
The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has said it is experiencing depressed electricity generation due to technical faults, which recently happened at Hwange Power Station. In a statement released on 23 October 2023, the power utility said this occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding. Read the statement seen by Pindula News
ZESA Holdings would like to inform its valued customers that it is experiencing depressed generation owing to technical faults, which have recently happened at Hwange Power Station. This occurrence has resulted in increased load shedding.
Furthermore, we wish to notify Stakeholders that the Hwange Unit 7, which was synchronized in March 2023, is scheduled to undergo Class C Maintenance, a statutory procedure that requires the Unit to be taken off the grid after running for a defined period. This work is expected to be completed within 30 days.Feedback
Please be assured that we are working around the clock to implement measures aimed at reducing the severity of load shedding.
Valued Customers are encouraged to use electricity sparingly.
The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
According to ZETDC, as of today, October 25, 2023, Zimbabwe generated a total of 1207MW of electricity. This electricity is produced from various power stations including Hwange Thermal Power Station, Kariba Hydropower Station, Small Thermals, and Independent Power Producers (IPPs). However, it is worth noting that the power stations in Harare and Bulawayo are not currently contributing to electricity production.
