Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 25-27 October 2023
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Civil Protection Department in Zimbabwe have reported isolated thundershowers, mainly along the main watershed area, on Tuesday afternoon. In their weather forecast for Thursday, they anticipate brief periods of cloudy weather in the eastern Highlands, accompanied by a light easterly breeze in some parts of the country.
On Tuesday, there were isolated thundershowers due to leftover moisture, and it was cloudy and windy in the eastern parts of Masvingo and Manicaland Province, caused by a south-easterly airflow. However, both sources of moisture were diminishing by the evening.
For Thursday, the forecast indicates that the eastern Highlands will experience brief cloudy periods with a light easterly breeze. Regions like Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of the Midlands, and all Mashonaland provinces may also have a light easterly breeze. Other areas such as Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, and Masvingo Provinces are expected to be less windy. The weather will be mild in the morning and become hot in the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing over much of the country.
These weather conditions can have various impacts. Hot weather can lead to dehydration, particularly affecting the health of the elderly, young children, and those who are already ill. Sunny and hot conditions also increase evaporation rates. Isolated showers and occasional downpours are unreliable for rain-fed agriculture.
To mitigate these impacts, it is important to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water. Seeking advice from local health practitioners is recommended, especially if spending extended periods outdoors during the day. Ongoing land preparation is advised, and early planting is only recommended for those with access to irrigation. Monitoring the temperature in fowl-runs and adjusting heat can help reduce bird mortality. Additionally, it is important to learn water harvesting methods before the next wet spell and seek shelter indoors when thunder is heard.
The weather outlook for Friday indicates mostly sunny and hot conditions across the entire country, with a predominant north-easterly airflow.