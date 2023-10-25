Zimbabwe Weather Report And Forecast 25-27 October 2023

2 days ago Wed, 25 Oct 2023 18:34:54 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Civil Protection Department in Zimbabwe have reported isolated thundershowers, mainly along the main watershed area, on Tuesday afternoon. In their weather forecast for Thursday, they anticipate brief periods of cloudy weather in the eastern Highlands, accompanied by a light easterly breeze in some parts of the country.

On Tuesday, there were isolated thundershowers due to leftover moisture, and it was cloudy and windy in the eastern parts of Masvingo and Manicaland Province, caused by a south-easterly airflow. However, both sources of moisture were diminishing by the evening.

For Thursday, the forecast indicates that the eastern Highlands will experience brief cloudy periods with a light easterly breeze. Regions like Matabeleland North, Harare Metropolitan, northern parts of the Midlands, and all Mashonaland provinces may also have a light easterly breeze. Other areas such as Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, southern parts of Midlands, and Masvingo Provinces are expected to be less windy. The weather will be mild in the morning and become hot in the afternoon, with partly cloudy conditions prevailing over much of the country.

