CCC Rejects Signatories Announced By Tshabangu

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 17:31:42 GMT

CCC has reiterated that Sengezo Tshabangu’s activities are illegal and that Parliament and the Minister of Local Government should disregard them, reported CITE.

This comes after Tshabangu wrote a letter to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) submitting a list of what he said were the designated officials authorised to countersign papers for the party’s approved candidates for the upcoming by-elections.

By-elections will be held on 09 December 2023 after Tshabangu recalled 15 CCC members of the National Assembly, 09 senators and 17 Councillors.

