CCC To Boycott By-elections, Says Chamisa

1 day ago Thu, 26 Oct 2023 05:22:40 GMT

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has said his party will not participate in by-elections set for 09 December 2023 describing them as a “‘Muppet Show”.

The by-elections will be held to fill 14 National Assembly and 17 local authority vacancies created by recalls of CCC elected officials instigated by a man called Sengezo Tshabangu who declared himself as the party’s interim secretary general.

Tshabangu, who has been described as a CCC cluster leader in Binga, has effectively hijacked the party and this week wrote to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) stating that only he and two others are authorised to approve CCC candidates for the by-elections.

