Kamambo Urges FIFA To Reimpose ZIFA Suspension

He said one of the conditions of the lifting of Zimbabwe’s suspension by FIFA was the withdrawal of the charges he is facing.

Kamambo faces charges of criminal abuse of office emanating from his continued use of the ZIFA letterhead while on suspension by the SRC in 2022.

The Herald reported that Kamambo is fronting his colleagues in the ousted ZIFA board, who include Philemon Machana, Bryton Malandule, Stanley Chapeta and ex-chief executive Joseph Mamutse.

In the letter to FIFA, Kamambo alleged that the SRC had deliberately misled FIFA on the court issue. Reads the letter:

This seeks to inform that the SRC, acting together with the National Prosecuting Authority have insisted that the criminal charges levelled against the then General Secretary (Mamutse) and four members of ZIFA will not be withdrawn.

This is against an understanding between ourselves, FIFA and SRC that the SRC had withdrawn criminal charges against us.

A letter purportedly withdrawing the case penned by SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa to the NPA copied to ourselves, however, was unclear on the real intentions of the SRC.

In our letter dated 8 July 2023 herewith attached also indicated that the SRC letter was not withdrawing the charges.

Our lawyer’s opinion also herewith attached retaliated (sic) that the SRC was not withdrawing and went further to elaborate the process which is supposed to be followed in order to withdraw the case.

As a result, we were formally advised in court by the NPA that the matter was not going to be withdrawn.

For the avoidance of doubt, we remain accused in a live matter in instances where we had through our lawyers clearly advised in July 2023 that, no withdrawal had been effected and that the SRC letter relied upon as a withdrawal was just a trick to hoodwink FIFA.

We are aware that the decision made by the Bureau of Council was arrived at on the basis of false information by the SRC as has now been confirmed in our last court appearance on the 3rd of October 2023.

We are also aware that the decision by the Bureau Council will require ratification by the full FIFA Council scheduled for the 23rd of October and later Congress for it to remain in force.

We therefore formally advise the FIFA Council that this condition for reinstatement remains unmet and that SRC deceived FIFA into this decision.

Under the circumstances, FIFA is forced to rescind its July decision until all the conditions have been met.

You will note we had agreed with FIFA to step aside to allow our football a chance to come back in circumstances our term of office still had a year to run.

We agreed to this decision and never challenged it for the love of our game and to protect the negatively affected football economy.

In hindsight and in light of the current developments of our continued persecution, we submit that this will need relief by FIFA.