ZAPU Members To Deliberate On Fielding Candidates In By-elections

This section of our membership is saying they will bring about contestation by hook or crook, they will find us ready to contest them underwater, on the hill mountains and in the air.

This is the section of the party that says we must defend the rights of the people at any cost.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

But there is also a view that says if we allow ZANU PF to detect when and where to contest, we will possibly sanitize this madness.

This section of the membership says we should act in solidarity with the people whose leaders they elected have been denied that leadership.

Ndlovu said his party has resolved to engage people in the affected constituencies.

He also said ZAPU has fielded candidates in constituencies left vacant after the 23 August 2023 general elections, excluding those resulting from recalls initiated by Sengezo Tshabangu. Said Ndlovu:

There are two sets of by-elections. There are by-elections that came as a result of residual leftovers from the 23 August harmonized general election. We have already fielded candidates and gone to the nomination courts for some of those by-elections, including one in Nkayi for council and the other one in Matabeleland North where we already have candidates. What we are saying about the Sengezo Tshabangu by-election is that it is a matter that we need to deliberate on vigorously but make sure that whatever we do, we align our view with the views of the people. Whether we should give ZANU-PF a free lunch in Matabeleland and other regions or ensure that we act in solidarity with the affected people and ensure that we render these so-called by-elections a sham that they are.

Tshabangu is a CCC member who claimed to be the party’s interim Secretary General and used the “position” to write letters to Parliament and the Minister of Local Government recalling 14 MPs, nine senators and 17 councillors.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment