ZAPU Resolves To Field Candidates For 09 December By-elections

We did this to ensure that our final decision would not be mistaken for an endorsement of the recalls and or sanitization of those who are actually behind these recalls.

After these successful consultations, the party has decided to heed the call of those who have told us never to give free lunch to the architects of these illegal recalls.

Are you a Civil Servant or Pensioner in Zimbabwe? Get a smartphone 📱 on Zero Deposit. 24 hours to process. Click here to apply using WhatsApp +263736121139

Pursuant to this, ZAPU will be fielding candidates in all affected constituencies subject to rigorous internal processes.

We are calling on all progressive forces to rally behind our candidates and defend the democratic space so molested by malevolent miscreants.

By-elections will be held on 09 December 2023 after CCC’s self-styled interim secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu recalled 15 CCC members of the National Assembly, 09 senators and 17 Councillors.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment